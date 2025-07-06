Queens bar stabbing: Six men sought for attacking victim in early-morning assault

Police in Queens are looking for six people after a man was stabbed outside of a bar early on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the bloody assault unfolded at around 5:13 a.m. on July 6 outside of Las Manos Quietas Mexican Restaurant and Bar located at 43-13 Broadway in Astoria.

Cops say a 29-year-old man got into an argument with the group when they surrounded him. One of the group members then stabbed the victim in the back with a sharp object.

At least one of the persons of interest fled in a gray Hyundai with unknown plates westbound on Broadway, police reported.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police say altogether they are looking to question at least six men. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.