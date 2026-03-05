Man stabbed while riding bicycle in Brooklyn: cops

A man was stabbed while riding his bike in Brooklyn early on Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Lewis and DeKalb Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Cops say the 57-year-old man was riding his bicycle when a female suspect approached him, and suddenly attacked him with a sharp object.

The female attacker stabbed him multiple times throughout his body before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 81st Precinct responded to the scene along with EMS units, who rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

While police did not provide the reason for the assault, they describe the suspect as last seen wearing a black jacket, and black and white pants.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.