Man stabbed on F train in Queens after trying to break up fight, NYPD says

A man was stabbed on an F train in Queens Wednesday after he tried to break up an argument between another man and a woman, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was on a Jamaica-bound F train at the 75th Avenue station at about 5 p.m. when he intervened in the argument. The man involved in the argument then stabbed him with a knife in the chest and leg, cops said.

The suspect, believed to be about 45-years-old, fled the train and the station.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said.

Photos of the suspect were released by the NYPD Thursday morning.