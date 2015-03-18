Man stabbed to death while visiting mother in the Bronx

A Brooklyn man was stabbed to death while visiting his mother in the Bronx on Tuesday night, and police believe …

Malcolm Jacob, 20, was found with a stab wound to his chest just after 8 p.m. inside the Merriam Avenue apartment in the Highbridge area of the Bronx. Jacob, who lived in the Flatlands area of Brooklyn, was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are looking for his mother’s boyfriend as a potential suspect. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately clear.