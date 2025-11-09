Man stabs 13-year-old twice in Brooklyn: cops

Detectives in Brooklyn say they are looking for a brute who stabbed a young teen as he hung out with his friends last month.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at the intersection of Jerome Street and Wortman Avenue in East New York at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Law enforcement sources said the 13-year-old male victim was hanging out with friends when an adult male got out of his vehicle and confronted the teen. Things escalated when he stabbed the boy twice in the left side of his torso.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

While police did not provide a motive for the attack, they reported that the perpetrator fled in a white vehicle. He was last seen wearing a white and blue jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.