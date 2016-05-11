Man started 2 trash fires in Manhattan streets, NYPD says

Police are on the hunt for an arsonist who they said has set two trash fires on the streets of Manhattan.
The first fire was set in a trash pile on May 5 around 3:50 a.m. outside of 1516 Lexington Ave. and spread to a parked Mitsubishi before it was put out, according to the NYPD.
Another fire, believed to be set by the same man, was started in a trash pile on May 9 at around 11:35 p.m. outside of 4940 Madison Ave., police said. That fire also spread to a car before it was extinguished, according to police.
On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.