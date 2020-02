Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $50,000 worth of checks earlier this month in Greenpoint.The man …

The man dropped down through a skylight of a one-story warehouse on Banker Street near N. 15th Street on May 12, police said. He took $49,450 worth of checks just after 3 p.m. from the food-storage business Sanus International.