Man who stomped on NYPD officer’s face during Bronx robbery did it because he was a cop: PBA

The man who allegedly brutally beat and robbed a Bronx NYPD officer last month stomped on his victim’s face because he was a cop, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) railed at his arraignment on Wednesday.

Taveon Hargrove, 23, was extradited from Virginia back to New York City and held inside the 45th Precinct on June 25 on attempted murder charges related to the May 24 attack. According to police sources, Hargrove is accused of stalking and then robbing housing officer 27-year-old Chowdhury Nafees alongside alleged accomplice Wayne Lucas, also 23.

Together, the pair reportedly attacked Nafees near 1473 St Peters Avenue and forced him to the ground. While Lucas allegedly held a knife to the cop’s neck, Hargrove swiped his wallet, work and personal phone, and his loaded gun despite the fact he identified himself as a member of service. The attack did not end there.

Hargrove allegedly stopped on Nafees’ head leaving him with the imprint of a shoe on his face for over a week.

‘He did that extra kick’ to off-duty cop, PBA prez says

“He did that extra kick. He went New York City Police Officer, I’m gonna kick him and make sure he stays down,” PBA President Patrick Hendry said. “Officer Nafees continues to suffer from sight issues. He’s still having a lot of issues seeing blurred vision, in a lot of pain. Going outside with the light bothers him.”

Both men fled to Virginia following the attack, where Lucas was discovered trying to evade police by wearing a wig on May 27. Lucas was immediately transported back to the Big Apple, but Hargrove fought his extradition. Eventually, however, New York authorities succeeded in bringing Hargrove back to face charges.

Standing before a judge on Wednesday, Hargrove shook his head with a distant look during his arraignment as prosecutors rattled off the disturbing details of the case. He was ordered to be remanded.

Dozens of cops packed the courtroom and grilled Hargrove throughout the justice process.

“You can tell that he’s not sorry by this look on his face. He needs to be held accountable by this system here in the Bronx, and we’re going to make sure that happens together,” Hendry added after the arrangement.

Hargrove was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, aggravated assault on a police officer, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark pushed back against the shocking crime last month.

“A rookie from just September did not deserve this; his job is to protect the very same people that caused him harm that day,” Clark said outside the Bronx Supreme Court building while surrounded by NYPD officers. “We’re wishing him a speedy recovery. I hope he gets back to work, and I let him know that we were in pursuit of these individuals, that we will find justice for him, and that’s what we have done starting today.”