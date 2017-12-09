A man was struck by two cars and killed while walking across one of the city’s widest boulevards in Brooklyn Friday night, police said.

The 59-year-old man was crossing Linden Boulevard — walking north at the intersection with Miller Avenue in East New York — when the first vehicle traveling east on the eight-lane street hit him with its side-view mirror and knocked him to the ground around 5:20 p.m., authorities said. The second car, also headed east, ran over the pedestrian while he was lying on the asphalt, according to the NYPD.

Officers found him there unconscious and unresponsive, with physical evidence of the trauma on his body.

Paramedics transported the man to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Both drivers stayed on the scene, but no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigations Squad, authorities said.