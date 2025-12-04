Man sucker-punches teen girl in random attack on Queens street: cops

Police say they are on the hunt for a grown man who sucker-punched a teenage girl in a random attack in Queens last month.

According to police sources, the disturbing incident occurred at 11:17 a.m. on November 26, near 184th Street and the Horace Harding Expressway in Fresh Meadows.

Cops say the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking on the sidewalk when a grown man punched her across the side of her face. Police said the attack was random and without warning.

The attacker fled on foot westbound along Horace Harding Expressway, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 107th Precinct responded to the incident. The child suffered minor injuries to her face but did not require hospitalization.

Police said the perpetrator was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue jacket, gray pants and gray sneakers. Police are asking for anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.