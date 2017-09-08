Man tries to rape woman on Manhattan street, NYPD says

The man grabbed the woman and put his hand over her mouth, police said.

Police are looking for a man who they say tried to rape a 27-year-old woman in Hell’s Kitchen last week.

The man grabbed the woman from behind on West 51st Street, between Ninth and Tenth avenues, at about 4:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, cops said. He put his hand over her mouth and tried to take off her pants, they said.

The woman fought him off and yelled for help, causing him to run off, according to police. The man was last seen fleeing west on 51st Street.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the man, believed to be in his 40s, on Friday.