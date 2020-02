Police are looking for a man who tried to rape a 59-year-old woman.

Police are looking for a man who tried to rape a 59-year-old woman while she slept early last week.

The man, who is about 25 years old, broke into the woman’s apartment on East 106th Street about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, police said.

The woman awoke to find the man pulling her ankles and trying to pull her pajama pants down, police said. She screamed and he ran out of the open living room window.

The suspect is described as being about 5-foot-6 and about 220 pounds.