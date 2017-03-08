Man utters anti-gay slurs, slashes men in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The suspect attacked the men at Crown Fried Chicken, police said.

Police released a photo on Tuesday of a man accused of saying anti-gay slurs and attacking two men in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The suspect approached the first victim, a 34-year-old male, inside Crown Fried Chicken on Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy at 5 a.m., police said. He slashed the man on the left side of his face.

The suspect then stabbed the second victim, a 24-year-old male, in the torso and slashed him on the shoulder, police said.

In both cases, he uttered anti-gay slurs while he attacked the men, police said.

The victims were treated at area hospitals and later released.

The suspect is described as 20 to 26 years old and approximately 150 lbs.