Man wanted for questioning in Corona hit-and-run that killed Jaremello Ovidio, NYPD says

The teen was struck at Northern Boulevard and Junction Boulevard, cops said.

Police said they’re looking for a man in connection with a Queens hit-and-run last Tuesday.

The NYPD said Jaremello Ovidio, 17, was crossing Junction Boulevard in Corona just before 11 p.m. when he was hit by a black Toyota Camry at Northern Boulevard and Junction Boulevard.

Cops said the vehicle did not stay at the scene, instead continuing westbound on Northern Boulevard.

Ovidio was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital Center, authorities said.

Police released photos on Saturday of a man wanted for questioning in the alleged hit-and-run. Authorities said the man exited the passenger portion of the car that struck Ovidio.

No arrests have been made, cops said. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.