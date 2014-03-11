Man wanted for running real estate scam on LES

Police are searching for a con man who they say posed as an apartment broker to scam 10 women out …

Amir Raanan (visiting from Israel) photographs artwork on the wall of a building at Rivington Street and the Bowery durning a Graf Tours visit to the Lower East Side. ( Nov. 24, 2013) Photo Credit: iStock

Police are searching for a con man who they say posed as an apartment broker to scam 10 women out of nearly $22,000 in a Craigslist scheme.

The man allegedly posted fake listings for two East Village apartments, one located at 321 East 6th St. and the other located at 434 East 9th St, according to police

Despite not being authorized to rent out the apartments, the man had access to the homes and allowed the women to enter them. He offered the apartments for rent between Jan. 16 and Feb. 1.

Nine women gave the suspect cash deposits of $2,200 each for the East 6th Street home.

That home was part of a townhouse formerly owned by Andy Warhol, according to real estate blog, the Real Deal.

One woman gave the man a down payment of $2,100 on the East 9th Street apartment, police said.

The suspect used the aliases David Horowitz and Michael Bryant, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-577-TIPS or by texting CRIME and entering “TIP577.” Tips can also be logged online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.