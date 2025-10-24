Man wanted for upskirting woman on Midtown subway escalator, police say

The NYPD released these images of a man accused of taking upskirt photos of a woman Thursday in Midtown.

Police in Manhattan are searching for a man who allegedly tried to photograph under a woman’s skirt inside a Midtown subway station on Thursday morning.

According to the NYPD, the ‘upskirting’ incident – when someone takes a photo or video underneath another person’s skirt or dress without their knowledge or consent – happened around 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the Lexington Avenue–53rd Street station.

A 32-year-old woman told cops she was riding an escalator when a man approached her from behind, placed an electronic device under her skirt, and fled.

The suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, black shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.

In New York, up-skirting is considered unlawful surveillance and classified as a Class E felony. The crime is punishable by one to four years in prison and may require the offender to register as a sex offender.

Police released surveillance images of the alleged creep on Friday and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.