A man pushed a 77-year-old off his wheelchair, fracturing his pelvis, in the Bronx on Sunday, police said.

The suspect shoved the man to the ground after engaging him in conversation at about 7:30 a.m. on Cruger Avenue, near Mace Avenue, in Allerton, police said. He then picked the man up and put him back on his wheelchair, according to police.

The victim’s pelvis was fractured and he had internal bleeding, police said. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday.

He is believed to be in his 20s, police said.