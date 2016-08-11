Man who stole NYPD gun, shot store clerk in Bronx arrested, police say

Efrain Guzman, 30, of the Bronx, was charged with murder.

Efrain Guzman, 30, who stole a police officer’s gun and shot a Bronx deli worker on Aug. 8, 2016, was arrested and charged, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sara D. Davis

A man was arrested for stealing a police officer’s gun and fatally shooting a Bronx deli worker, the NYPD said.

Efrain Guzman, 30, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer, robbery and assault, among other charges.

Guzman had been in a physical argument with a 49-year-old store clerk inside a Bedford Park bodega about 1 a.m. Monday, cops said.

When officers attempted to escort him from the store, he grabbed a gun from one of the officer’s holsters, police said. He fired multiple times, and police said they believe one of the bullets hit the store clerk.

The other officer shot Guzman, hitting him twice. Guzman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The store clerk was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. He has not been identified.