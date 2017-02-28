Man with loaded gun near Port Authority Bus Terminal arrested, PA says

Some of the ammunition was hidden in toothpaste and lotion containers, Port Authority said.

A man was arrested near Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday with a loaded gun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, some hidden inside toothpaste tubes, Port Authority said.

Port Authority police saw Amos Stowers, 30, at Dyer Avenue and West 41st Street, acting suspiciously at about 4:30 p.m., the agency said. Stowers was believed to be smoking marijuana at the time.

When approached by officers, Stowers said he had a gun in his bag, a law enforcement source said.

Officers searched his bag and found a Kel-Tec 9 mm pistol loaded with eight rounds and another round in the chamber, Port Authority said. They also found two knives and 106 rounds of ammunition, some of which was hidden inside toothpaste and body lotion containers, they said.

Stowers claimed he was planning to use the gun to kill himself, a law enforcement source said.

Stowers, who said he was from Texas, did not have a current address.

Police arrested Stowers and charged him with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.