The man and woman who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn last week were arrested, police said Friday.

Raymond Ortiz, 60, and Delgria Lynch, 33, were driving a gray BMW SUV on Friday, Sept. 22, when they pulled over and Lynch started talking to the girl from the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

Ortiz got out of the car and tried to pull the girl in, video of the incident shows.

The girl was able to break free and run away, police said.

Ortiz, of Boerum Hill, and Lynch, of Gravesend, were charged with attempted kidnapping, acting in a manner injurious to a child and harassment.