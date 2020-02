The alleged criminal mischief happened at a Myrtle Avenue construction site, cops said.

Police are looking for a suspect who wrote “Die Yuppies”¬†and drew a swastika into cement at a Brooklyn construction site.

Authorities said that a man entered a Myrtle Avenue construction site Friday just before 2 a.m. and wrote the messages into wet cement.

Police described the suspect as a long-haired man who is believed to be about 5-feet-11-inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.