Man yells anti-gay slurs, starts fight with men in Chelsea, NYPD says

The suspect punched one of the victims in the face, police said.

Police are looking for a man who assaulted two men after shouting anti-gay slurs at them this past weekend in Chelsea.

The two male victims, 28 and 32 years old, were on Eighth Avenue and West 14th Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, when a group of people approached them and yelled anti-gay remarks at them, police said. Some of the remarks were about the victims’ Halloween costumes, they said.

One man from the group then punched the 32-year-old victim in the face. The victim suffered a facial fracture. The other victim got involved in the fight and suffered a hand injury, cops said. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center to be treated for their injuries.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, fled northbound on Eighth Avenue, police said. He is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall and 180 to 190 pounds, they said. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap.