LATEST PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
News

Woman escapes attempted rape by throwing coffee in man's face, NYPD says

The man had followed the woman into a building in Inwood, police said.

Surveillance image of a man who allegedly tried

Surveillance image of a man who allegedly tried to rape a 51-year-old woman in Inwood. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A woman scared off a man trying to rape her by throwing coffee in his face inside a Manhattan building Thursday morning, police said. 

The man had followed the 51-year-old woman into the vestibule of a building near Seaman Avenue and Academy Street in Inwood at about 9:50 a.m. He then pushed her into the hallway and, standing behind her, he tried to pull her pants down, cops said. 

The woman turned around, threw her cup of coffee into his face and yelled out for help, scaring him off, according to police. The man ran out of the building and fled northbound on Seaman Avenue. 

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man Thursday night. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Dos Caminos' five locations in Manhattan will celebrate Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium