A woman scared off a man trying to rape her by throwing coffee in his face inside a Manhattan building Thursday morning, police said.

The man had followed the 51-year-old woman into the vestibule of a building near Seaman Avenue and Academy Street in Inwood at about 9:50 a.m. He then pushed her into the hallway and, standing behind her, he tried to pull her pants down, cops said.

The woman turned around, threw her cup of coffee into his face and yelled out for help, scaring him off, according to police. The man ran out of the building and fled northbound on Seaman Avenue.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man Thursday night.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.