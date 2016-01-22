Manhattan bank robberies: Suspect wanted in 7 separate heists, police say

A man is wanted for robbing more than $10,000 in seven separate bank heists throughout Manhattan over the past six months, police said Friday.

In the most recent robbery, the male suspect went into a Santander Bank branch near Rockefeller Center at around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 21, and handed a note to a teller demanding money, police said. The suspect took off with $1,059.

The man’s biggest score was apparently on Nov. 19, 2015, when he entered a Santander Bank branch on Madison Avenue near Grand Central Terminal, handed a note to a teller, and exited $4,505 richer, police said.

The earliest robbery so far linked to the suspect was on Aug. 8, 2015, when police say he robbed another Santander Bank branch of an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or text 274637 and enter TIP577.