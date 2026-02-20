Police in Manhattan are looking for the brute who beat a bodega worker with a big jug of water earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said the watery wallop occurred inside a store at 94 Avenue B in the East Village at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Based on the information provided, police determined that the suspect attempted to make a purchase inside the store when he got steaming mad at a 68-year-old male employee during a dispute.

Tensions quickly boiled over, cops said, when the perpetrator grabbed a gallon jug of water and began taking swings at the clerk, striking him about the face.

After raining blows upon the worker, the suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading northbound on Avenue B.

Officers from the 9th Precinct responded to the incident. Cops said the victim suffered pain, redness and swelling, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police described the perpetrator as a man who was last seen wearing a blue hat, pink headphones, a black jacket, black sweatpants and black-and-white sneakers. Videos and images showing the suspect were released on Thursday night.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 15, the 9th Precinct saw 22 felony assaults, one fewer than the year-to-date total reported at the same point in 2025.