A man was shot and killed in an East Harlem bodega Thursday night, police said.

The 49-year-old was found shot in the head inside La Paloma Candy and Grocery on Lexington Avenue, between 115th and 116th streets, at about 8:25 p.m., cops said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened two days after another deadly shooting at a bodega in East New York. A man killed a beloved 80-year-old worker over the price of a beer, a law enforcement source said.