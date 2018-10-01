A person was rushed to the hospital after falling from a building in Harlem Monday evening, an FDNY spokesman said.

Emergency responders were called to 240 W. 129th St. around 5:30 p.m. after someone reported a person fell to the ground from several stories up, the spokesman said. The building appears to be part of the New York City Housing Authority's St. Nicholas Houses apartment complex.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in unknown condition, per the spokesman.

Check back for more on this developing story.