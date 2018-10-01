LATEST PAPER
Fall from Manhattan building sends 1 to hospital, FDNY says

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in unknown condition, an FDNY spokesman said.

One person was injured in a fall from

One person was injured in a fall from a Harlem building Monday evening, an FDNY spokesman said.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A person was rushed to the hospital after falling from a building in Harlem Monday evening, an FDNY spokesman said.

Emergency responders were called to 240 W. 129th St. around 5:30 p.m. after someone reported a person fell to the ground from several stories up, the spokesman said. The building appears to be part of the New York City Housing Authority's St. Nicholas Houses apartment complex.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in unknown condition, per the spokesman.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

