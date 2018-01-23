An elevator technician died after falling nine stories down an elevator shaft at a construction site in the Flatiron District Tuesday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old man was on the ninth floor of 111 East 24th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, at about 8:50 a.m. when he fell, the FDNY and NYPD said.

He was found unconscious at the bottom of the shaft and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

