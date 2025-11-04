Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg cruises to second term in three-way race 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose first term began under fierce criticism from opponents for his approach to prosecuting low-level crimes, trounced two challengers in his first re-election bid.

With more than 87% of votes counted, Bragg picked up nearly 74% of more than 480,000 votes cast, giving him a comfortable win over Republican challenger Maud Maron and independent Diana Florence, according to The Associated Press.

“I love democracy. Folks turned out in large numbers and they gave us the opportunity to serve again,” Bragg said during his victory speech at an Election Night watch party in Harlem. “They spoke specifically about having safety and fairness together.”

Weeks after Bragg took office in 2022, the newly minted DA took heat over a memo he issued directing staffers not to prosecute certain types of cases or seek bail or prison time in others, with a focus on violent crime — which led to some criticism of being soft on crime overall. He has also supported closing Rikers Island as well as an added focus on mental health.

Maron won 20.6% percent of votes cast by Manhattan residents and Florence won 5.5% percent.

Across the East River, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, who ran unopposed, was elected to a third term.