As NYC continues its effort to regulate the booming moped and e-bike industry, the latest police data reveals that the 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side issued the most moped and e-bike summonses in Manhattan for 2025.

Since the start of 2025, the upper Manhattan precinct has doled out 1,650 summonses for moving violations to e-bike and moped operators. The enforcement addresses a significant 100% increase in e-bike collisions this year so far compared to the same period in 2024.

However, moped collisions in the precinct are down 74%, as police issued 2% fewer violations so far in 2025 compared to last year.

Like all drivers, e-bike operators are required by law to follow traffic rules. They are subject to summonses for breaking traffic laws such as riding on the sidewalk or against traffic, and failing to yield to pedestrians.

Not many e-bike tickets in Central Park

Meanwhile, Central Park, which has been an epicenter of protests against reckless e-bike riding due to an ongoing park redesign, has seen an uptick in summonses this year, which correlates with a rise in collisions within the park.

Despite this, the Central Park Precinct issued the second-fewest e-bike summonses among Manhattan precincts, after the 33rd Precinct. The precinct issued only 20 e-bike summonses year to date, though it is up from zero during the same period last year.

The Central Park Precinct also issued 23 summonses to moped operators so far this year, compared to 92 during the same period in 2024, making it the Manhattan precinct with the lowest number of summonses given to moped operators this year.

Despite the low numbers, officials at the precinct said they remain committed to e-bike safety in the park.

“E-bike enforcement is very important to us here in Central Park,” the precinct posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 9. “We want everyone to follow the rules and regulations of Central Park at all times.”

Safety advocates are pushing for a ban on e-bikes in Central Park due in part to a notable 400% increase in collisions within the park this year (up from 2 to 10). They argue that the presence of e-bikes poses a significant risk to pedestrians and traditional cyclists, undermining the park’s intended use as a safe recreational space.

Janet Schroeder, co-founder of the NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance, said her group receives emails “all the time” from park-goers or family members who were hit by e-bikes in the park.

“Many people, especially older New Yorkers and people with disabilities, can no longer visit Central Park for fear of being hit by a heavy motorized vehicle,” she told amNewYork.

Borough-wide enforcement and a new 15 mph rule

Overall, most Manhattan police precincts have seen an increase in e-bike summonses this year. The heavy enforcement comes as a new law goes into effect on Oct. 24 that will lower the legal speed limit for e-bikes from 20 to 25 mph to 15 mph.

The speed limit already applies to electric Citi Bikes, which Mayor Eric Adams required Lyft, the owner of Citi Bike, to implement in June.

“This new 15 mph speed limit for e-bikes is about keeping New Yorkers safe while continuing to keep our city moving,” Adams said last month when he announced the new speed limit. “As more New Yorkers turn to e-bikes and e-scooters to get around our city, New Yorkers have asked us to set clear, consistent rules to address this issue and protect everyone.”