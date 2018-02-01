Man follows, robs woman in Harlem apartment building, NYPD says

Video surveillance shows the man following her into her building and up to her floor.

A man was caught on camera following an 83-year-old woman before knocking her down and robbing her inside her Manhattan apartment building Wednesday morning, police said.

The man followed the woman into her building near West 117th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem at about 10:20 a.m., police said.

Video surveillance, released by the NYPD, shows him waiting behind her as she checks her mailbox, following her into the elevator and getting off on the same floor.

The man then knocked the woman down and took her purse, police said. He fled down the staircase and out of the building.

The woman was treated for pain and bruising to her head at the scene, cops said. Her purse was found in the staircase, but the man had taken her wallet and cellphone.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.