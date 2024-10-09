Manhattan man charged for threatening cousin with a pipe-bomb and assaulting him with a machete

The arrest of a machete-wielding suspect ended on Wednesday in a massive NYPD operation outside of Harlem’s 25th Precinct on Wednesday after what authorities believed to be a pipe bomb was discovered directly outside of the station, police brass said.

A Manhattan man was indicted for allegedly threatening his cousin with a pipe-bomb and hitting him with a machete, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced on Wednesday.

Chontrell Wrenick, 50, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault and first-, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to court documents, at 11:30 a.m. on July 24, Wrenick’s cousin drove to Wrenick’s apartment in East Harlem, located near East 130th Street and Lexington Avenue, to pick him up. When he arrived, Wrenick allegedly entered the car on the front passenger side, carrying a camouflage tote bag.

A few minutes later, Wrenick allegedly pulled out a pipe-bomb from the tote bag and threatened to ignite the car as his cousin drove southbound on Lexington Avenue. Wrenick then allegedly placed the bomb to the side and grabbed and squeezed his cousin’s shirt collar, and pulled out a machete.

Wrenick then alleged hit his cousin in the back of his head with the machete, causing a laceration.

At 12:08 p.m. that day, Wrenick’s cousin parked in front of the 25th Precinct and reported the incident to police officers, who were stationed outside. Officers recovered the bomb and the tote bag, which allegedly contained a 16-inch machete and a knife, and Wrenick was arrested.

Following a court-authorized search warrant at Wrenick’s apartment, officers allegedly uncovered bomb-making materials, such as fuses and powder residue.

“As alleged, Chontrell Wrenick committed an alarming and dangerous attack that jeopardized the safety of his own cousin,” said District Attorney Bragg. “The explosive device posed a significant threat to the lives of innocent Manhattanites, and I am grateful law enforcement was able to intervene and safely recover the device. I wish the victim a speedy recovery.”