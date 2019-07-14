News Photos of Manhattan power outage that stopped trains, Broadway shows and business By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated July 14, 2019 10:30 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Parts of midtown and the Upper West Side were dark for about five hours on Saturday after an electric transmission station caused a widespread power outage. About 73,000 customers, including an untold number of businesses, Broadway shows, subway lines and aboveground transportation, according to Con Edison. The outage began about 6:47 p.m. and ended just after midnight when power was finally restored. Scroll down to see scenes from the darkened city streets. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Heins A large section of Manhattan's Upper West Side and midtown neighborhoods are seen in darkness from above during a major power outage on Saturday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Byron Smith People sit outside the Row NYC hotel during a major power outage on Saturday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp Radio City Music Hall's bright lights were nowhere to be seen. Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles Streets in Manhattan went dark on Saturday night. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp Outages knocked out power at four subway stations, which were closed to the public on Saturday. Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles Emergency response crews at work during the power outage. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons Pedestrians walk along a dark 44th Street toward the lights of Times Square. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons The marquee for "To Kill a Mockingbird" was also dark. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons Pedestrians walk in the middle of the street while power in midtown was out. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons Police officers smile the moment the lights are back on. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Nearly 250,000 lost power during blackout: Con EdElectricity went out for about 73,000 "customers," said spokeswoman Anne Marie Corbalis, but she noted there are about three electricity users for each ratepayer, on average. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.