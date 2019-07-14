LATEST PAPER
Photos of Manhattan power outage that stopped trains, Broadway shows and business

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Parts of midtown and the Upper West Side were dark for about five hours on Saturday after an electric transmission station caused a widespread power outage.

About 73,000 customers, including an untold number of businesses, Broadway shows, subway lines and aboveground transportation, according to Con Edison.

The outage began about 6:47 p.m. and ended just after midnight when power was finally restored.

Scroll down to see scenes from the darkened city streets.

A large section of Manhattan's Upper West Side
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Heins

A large section of Manhattan's Upper West Side and midtown neighborhoods are seen in darkness from above during a major power outage on Saturday.

People sit outside of the Row NYC hotel
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Byron Smith

People sit outside the Row NYC hotel during a major power outage on Saturday.

Radio City Music Hall's bright lights were nowhere
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Radio City Music Hall's bright lights were nowhere to be seen.

Streets were darkened on Saturday night.
Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles

Streets in Manhattan went dark on Saturday night.

Outages had knocked out power at four stations,
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Outages knocked out power at four subway stations, which were closed to the public on Saturday.

Emergency response crews at work during the power
Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles

Emergency response crews at work during the power outage.

Pedestrians walking towards lights of Times Square through
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Pedestrians walk along a dark 44th Street toward the lights of Times Square.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" marquee was also dark.
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

The marquee for "To Kill a Mockingbird" was also dark.

Pedestrians walk in the middle of the street
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Pedestrians walk in the middle of the street while power in midtown was out.

Smiling police officers at moment the lights returned.
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Police officers smile the moment the lights are back on.

