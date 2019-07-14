Parts of midtown and the Upper West Side were dark for about five hours on Saturday after an electric transmission station caused a widespread power outage.

About 73,000 customers, including an untold number of businesses, Broadway shows, subway lines and aboveground transportation, according to Con Edison.

The outage began about 6:47 p.m. and ended just after midnight when power was finally restored.

Scroll down to see scenes from the darkened city streets.

A large section of Manhattan's Upper West Side and midtown neighborhoods are seen in darkness from above during a major power outage on Saturday.

People sit outside the Row NYC hotel during a major power outage on Saturday.

Radio City Music Hall's bright lights were nowhere to be seen.

Streets in Manhattan went dark on Saturday night.

Outages knocked out power at four subway stations, which were closed to the public on Saturday.

Emergency response crews at work during the power outage.

Pedestrians walk along a dark 44th Street toward the lights of Times Square.

The marquee for "To Kill a Mockingbird" was also dark.

Pedestrians walk in the middle of the street while power in midtown was out.