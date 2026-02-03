The NYPD arrested Germaine Parham, 33, identified as the suspect behind the sexual assault that occurred inside a building at Stuyvesant Town, off the corner of 1st Avenue and 1st Avenue Loop, at about 11:42 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Police say they arrested on Tuesday the suspect behind the heinous rape of a teenage girl inside a Stuyvesant Town apartment building last month.

According to police sources, members of the NYPD, in conjunction with the US Marshals’ New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Capital Region Regional Fugitive Task Force, apprehended 33-year-old Germaine Parham in the upstate town of Amsterdam, located about 30 miles northwest of Albany.

Parham had been wanted for the vicious attack on a 14-year-old girl that unfolded inside the complex near 1st Avenue and 1st Avenue Loop just before 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Cops say Parham allegedly followed the child into the building and viciously assaulted her. Police sources said Saturday that the victim did not know her attacker.

Following the attack, authorities said, he took her cellphone and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she received medical treatment and was listed in stable condition.

A manhunt had been underway for Parham until he was tracked down to upstate New York. Police report that Parham has an extensive criminal history with a rap sheet listing at least 25 arrests.

He is expected to face rape charges.