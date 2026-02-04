Manhattan rape case: Homeless man charged in sex assault of teen girl in Stuyvesant Town had 32 prior arrests on file

Germaine Parham, 33, has been charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The homeless man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Manhattan’s Stuyvesant Town has officially been charged with five counts of rape.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Germaine Parham, who already has a laundry list of prior arrests, was slapped with a host of charges on Tuesday night for the vicious Jan. 29 attack of the young teen.

Police sources said Parham has 32 prior arrests, primarily for robbery.

Parham allegedly followed the girl into the apartment complex at around 11:42 a.m. that Thursday. Cops say he pretended to be having a cellphone conversation as he stalked her.

Once inside, sources familiar with the case said, he simulated placing a weapon against her back. He proceeded to beat and raped her.

After the heinous assault, police sources said, he stole the girl’s cellphone and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Parham fled upstate to Amsterdam, about 30 miles northwest of Albany, where he was taken into custody on Tuesday by members of the NYPD Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals.

This comes after the NYPD circulated images of Parham, requesting tips on his whereabouts. He was transferred to the Special Victims Unit in Lower Manhattan for questioning.

On Tuesday night, Parham refused to answer for the alleged crime when amNewYork attempted to quiz him as detectives escorted him out of SVU headquarters in handcuffs.

He faces five counts of rape, as well as additional charges of robbery, attempted assault, predatory sexual assault, kidnapping, six counts of sex abuse, and criminal possession of a weapon.