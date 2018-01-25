Police are looking for two men and a woman in connection with multiple robberies in lower Manhattan in the past two weeks.

The three suspects robbed a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman as they sat on a park bench near East 20th Street and FDR Drive on Sunday at about 1 a.m., cops said. They grabbed the woman by the hair, punched the man and took credit cards, cash and a cellphone, according to police.

A week before, on Monday, Jan. 15, one of the suspects took the purse of a 41-year-old woman outside a Greenwich Village building on West 12th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues at about 10:30 p.m., police said.

On that same block one of the suspects tried to take the purse of a 28-year-old woman on Tuesday at about 10:20 p.m., but fled without it, cops said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the three persons of interest on Thursday.