Manhattan stabbings leave men wounded in separate attacks: cops

A 32-year-old man was treated inside an ambulance for slash wounds less than an hour after another man was stabbed Tuesday night.

Manhattan detectives are investigating two separate stabbings in the borough late on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, the first incident occurred around 10:09 p.m. on Feb. 4 inside the Straus Houses public housing complex near the corner of East 27th Street and 2nd Avenue in Kips Bay.

Officers from the 13th Precinct arrived on the scene and discovered the victim, a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to the right thigh.

EMS rushed him out of the building to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; he was expected to survive his injuries.

Cops were seen in the lobby of the NYCHA building, working to piece together what happened. Law enforcement sources, however, say the victim was uncooperative and would not share details regarding the stabbing.

Police said the second attack unfolded less than an hour later in Midtown at approximately 10:55 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of 43rd Street and Broadway in Times Square.

Cops the victim in this case, also a 32-year-old man, got into a verbal dispute with a male suspect who slashed him in the hip and the back of his head.

The victim apparently rode the subway and was found underground wounded on 34th Street and 6th Avenue.

Numerous police officers gathered outside of an ambulance in the shadow of the Macy’s flagship Herald Square store as EMS worked to treat the victim’s wounds.

Cops report that he is expected to recover, but was also uncooperative with detectives about the incident.

The two stabbings are not believed to be connected, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these attacks can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.