Manhattan subway robber seen wearing MTA shirt, NYPD says

The suspect got away with the victim’s backpack, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a man at a Manhattan subway station while wearing an MTA uniform shirt.

The robbery happened on July 26 around 3:55 a.m. at the St. Nicholas Avenue subway station at 125th Street, which serves the A, C, B and D lines, according to police.

Police said the suspect approached the 55-year-old victim from behind and held a sharp object to the victim’s neck while demanding his backpack.

The suspect then took off with the backpack, according to investigators.

An NYPD spokesman said that although the suspect did not identify himself as a Metropolitan Transit Authority employee during the incident, it appears he is wearing a blue MTA shirt in surveillance images.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to cops, and refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as between 35 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.