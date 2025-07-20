Manhattan subway stabbing: Staredown leads to deadly attack inside station, two men questioned

Two people are being questioned in a deadly Manhattan subway stabbing on Saturday night that claimed a man’s life.

According to police sources, the bloodshed unfolded inside the 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 lines near 7th Avenue in Chelsea at around 7 p.m. on July 19.

Law enforcement sources said two men got into a staring match with a third, unidentified man that led to a dispute inside the transit hub.

Things swiftly turned violent, authorities stated, when the unidentified man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed a 24-year-old man in the torso; the suspect then took off.

Police sources said the injured man and his 20-year-old friend chased down the unidentified man and wrested the knife away from his hands. One of the pair then stabbed the unidentified man in the chest with his own weapon.

Officers from the 13th Precinct and Transit District 2 discovered all three men still at the scene. EMS rushed both men to Bellevue Hospital, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead; police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old man is expected to recover from his stab wound. The 20-year-old man was not injured. Both men are now being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation; as of Sunday morning, no charges have been filed against them.

Despite Saturday’s deadly incident, transit crime has fallen about 3% from last year and about 8% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, the NYPD has reported.