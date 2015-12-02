Manhattan to get 332 area code in 2017

Manhattan residents will have to get used to a new set of digits.

The New York State Public Service Commission yesterday announced a new area code for the borough: 332. Photo Credit: Getty Images for The ONE Campaign / Dave Kotinsky

Manhattan residents will have to get used to a new set of digits.

The New York State Public Service Commission yesterday announced a new area code for the borough: 332.

The digits are expected to roll out starting in the second quarter of 2017 and were made available because of projections that the current area codes would be exhausted by the end of that year.

“Creating a new area code will allow telephone companies to accommodate consumer demand and expand the use of wireless technologies,” said Commission Chair Audrey Zibelman in a statement.

It will join the 646, 917 and 212 codes currently designated to Manhattan. Once 332 is in effect, New York state will have 18 area codes.

Locals had strong feelings yesterday. “Take my 646 out of my cold dead hands RT @NBCNewYork: Manhattan to get new area code in 2017,” tweeted Bethany S. Mandel.

“WOW. 212 and 917 are vintage at this rate,” tweeted Roe Bressan.