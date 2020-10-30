Manhattan woman runs off with children after being ordered to surrender them to ACS: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to track down a woman who ran off with her children in Manhattan earlier this week.

According to police, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 24-year-old Lashawn Watson left her home, located on East 28th Street, with her two daughters: 2-year-old Karishma Watson and 2-month-old Yohanna Asghedson. Watson is said to be unable to care for herself and her children and was ordered to surrender her children to the Administration for Children’s Services.

Waston is described as having a medium build and short brown hair, standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was ast seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, light-colored shorts, dark sandals and seen walking out of the residence with her 2-year-old daughter and her 2-month-old daughter inside a black stroller. The children are described as Black females.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of these individuals, or information on the incident itself, is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.