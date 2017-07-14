Manhole fires on Upper West Side knock out power in dozens of buildings, Con Edison says

The manhole fires started on the Upper West Side Thursday evening, the FDNY said.

More than 600 people on the Upper West Side were without power for nearly 24 hours after multiple manhole fires damaged underground cables, Con Edison said Friday.

The fires started shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, the FDNY said. There were a total of three fires near 2061 Broadway, they said.

The damage to the electrical feeders shut off power to 40 buildings on Broadway and West 71st Street, Con Ed said.

Crews worked overnight and throughout most of the afternoon Friday to restore power. The lights were back on for all customers by 4 p.m., a spokeswoman said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury from the fires, the FDNY said.

No civilian injuries were reported, officials said.