Manhunt underway for gunman who critically shot neighbor in Harlem apartment building

A police manhunt is underway after a woman was critically shot inside her Harlem apartment building Wednesday morning, NYPD sources said.

Police said that a 41-year-old Hispanic woman was shot in the 6th-floor hallway of the Lincoln Houses at around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 by a neighbor. Law enforcement told amNewYork Metro that the victim suffered gunshot wounds just above her left eye, back, abdomen and buttocks; she was rushed to Harlem Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

According to police, the victim who lived in apartment 6D reportedly overheard an incident of a domestic dispute coming from her neighbor in 6A, something police say the residence is known for. The woman may have attempted to intervene in the commotion, leading her to be gunned down. The 35-year-old suspected shooter is known to police and remains at large, fleeing westbound.

Both apartments housed young children, NYPD sources said, and the police recovered two 9-millimeter shell casings, however, a weapon has yet to be recovered.

Marisol Otero was at home when she heard two distinct bangs. It wasn’t until her friend called her a few moments later that her instincts were confirmed.

“I heard two gunshots,” Otero said. “I was scared. I’m still scared. Oh my god. I was gonna go outside because I have an appointment.”

Otero lives in the same building as the victim and says that she was preparing for a doctor’s appointment when she heard the incident occur. Otero locked herself in her apartment, afraid to exit. She added that she has seen the victim around the neighborhood before and is shocked by the shooting.

Neighbors say they saw the victim’s husband sitting in the hallway crying, and Otero shared that while she is not fully acquainted with the woman, she does know that the family has children.

“Yes, she has kids. She has daughters. I think they have about three or four kids. I’m not too sure,” Otero said.

Police said the children were shaken up but are otherwise unharmed. Distraught residents could be seen weeping as they left their homes.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.