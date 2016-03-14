March Madness NYC: Bars to watch UNC, Virginia, Kansas, Oregon, Stony Brook

It’s not called “March predictable.” Anything can happen when a team punches its ticket to The Dance.

But while New York is filled with bars showing the many games, it is infinitely more exciting being surrounded by hundreds of fans all dressed in school colors.

“There’s that camaraderie; everybody wants to be a part of a winning team,” said Matthew Colson, executive director of alumni relations for Stony Brook University, which is dancing for the first time in school history. “It’s far more exciting and enjoyable when you can do that among good company. That’s something really special that sports does for our society and our culture.”

Whether you want to root for the underdog or play favorites with the No. 1 seeds, New Yorkers interested in rooting along with the fans of a particular university have many viewing options throughout the city.

“When we do game watches … in NYC its always a slam dunk. I tell the venue you can expect at least 100 people wearing red,” Colson said. “If you’re looking for that team to look for who really might surprise everyone, then you should put on a red shirt and come root with us.”

No. 1 Seeds:

Kansas

Join Jayhawk alumni at KU’s official NYC alumni bar, Cornerstone Tavern, to take on 16-seed Austin Peay in Des Moines, Iowa.

Where: Cornerstone Tavern, 961 Second Ave. Wear blue and prepare to “Rock Chalk, Jayhawk” with the best of them. When: Thursday at 4 p.m.

Virginia

Cheer on the Cavaliers as they take on Hampton in your best orange and blue. UVA will head to Raleigh, North Carolina, to start their tournament run.

Where: American Whiskey, 247 W. 30th St. When: Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

University of North Carolina

It will practically be a home game for UNC fans when the Tar Heels head to Raleigh to take on the winner of the Fairleigh Dickinson/Florida Gulf Coast play-in game. But New Yorkers can don their best powder blue and head to Slattery’s Midtown Pub instead.

Where: Slattery’s Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St. When: Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

Oregon

The Pac-12 power team will drive about seven hours north to take on the winner of the Holy Cross/Southern play-in game on Friday. But New York Ducks (or anyone who feels bright yellow and green are their best colors) need only go right by Union Square.

Where: SideBAR, 120 E. 15th St. When: Friday at 7:27 p.m.

Hometown Team:

Stony Brook University

The 13-seed Seawolves are dancing for the first time this year in the school’s history. The Long Island team has come close before, but now have the opportunity to take on Kentucky on a national stage. Wear red and head to midtown to watch with alumni and fans.

Where: Suite 36, 16 W. 36th St. When: Thursday at 9:40 p.m.