Hurricane Maria was the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years.

Over a week after the hurricane hit, most of the island's 3.4 million residents were still without power and were struggling to find clean water and fuel.

If you want to help the victims of the hurricane, there are a number of organizations accepting donations. You can also donate supplies to several local drop-off spots.

DONATE MONEY

The fastest option is to donate money to an organization that is providing relief to hurricane victims. The organizations listed below are accredited charities by the Better Business Bureau that are raising money for relief assistance.

Overall aid

American Red Cross

Global Giving

Operation USA

Save the Children

Health: Emergency medicine and supplies

AmeriCares

Direct Relief

MAP International (also faith-based)

Faith-based charities

Islamic Relief USA

Salvation Army

United Methodist Committee on Relief

DONATE SUPPLIES

There are several locations across the city that are accepting donations that will be delivered to Puerto Rico.

Citywide drive: Firehouses and EMS stations are collecting diapers, baby food, batteries, first aid supplies and feminine hygiene products. Click here for a list of participating stations.

Empire State relief drive: State officials are collecting batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products. Find the list of participating locations here.

NYPD relief donation drive: All the NYPD precincts are collecting rubber gloves, heavy duty construction gloves, anti-bacterial wipes, battery operated flashlights and lanterns, filtered face masks, diapers, dry baby food, batteries, first aid supplies and feminine hygiene products. Find your closest precinct here.

Caribbean Relief Project: New York State Sen. Jesse Hamilton's office has also set up drop-off locations in Brooklyn. They will accept canned and non-perishable food, cases of bottled water, baby food, diapers, sanitary wipes, bath soap, dry shampoo, hygiene and feminine products, flashlights, batteries, first-aid kits, mosquito repellent, sleeping bags, towels, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Click here for the participating locations.

