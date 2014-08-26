Belgian tourist charged with kicking woman inside rooftop bar of Gansevoort hotel

She allegedly used her stiletto heel to kick another woman.

A night at a popular rooftop club inside the Meatpacking District’s Gansevoort hotel turned ugly when a Belgian tourist allegedly used her stiletto heel to kick another woman, puncturing the woman’s thigh, police said Tuesday.

Marie Thys, 24, was charged with two counts of assault after allegedly getting into an argument with the other woman, who was not identified, inside the Plunge Bar + Lounge early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Thys then allegedly kicked the woman in her left thigh, police said.

The women did not appear to know each other, said an official with knowledge of the incident.

Thys was released without bail.