Prince Charles’ brother-in-law Mark Shand dies from head injury after falling in NYC

He had been visiting New York to raise money for his charity.

Mark Shand, the brother of Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, died Wednesday in New York from head injuries sustained in a fall, Clarence House has confirmed.

“The Duchess, the Prince of Wales, and all her family members are utterly devastated by this sudden and tragic loss,” Clarence House said in a statement.

Shand, 62, had been visiting Manhattan for a Sotheby’s auction fundraiser for the Elephant Family, the conservation charity that he headed.

“He was both a legend and inspiration and above all our great friend …. We will miss him always,” the Elephant Family said in a statement.

Shand reportedly slipped while smoking a cigarette outside the Diamond Horseshoe nightclub at the Paramount Hotel near Times Square, according to the Daily Mail. The Mail also reported that Prince Charles’ niece, Princess Eugenie, had been in attendance at the party.