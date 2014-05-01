Martin Scorsese nephew charged with heroin sale

Scorsese allegedly sold more than 60 glassines of heroin to an undercover police officer.

Martin Scorsese’s nephew was charged with selling heroin to an undercover police officer, a law enforcement source said Thursday.

Frank Scorsese, 39, was arraigned Thursday and held on $50,000 bond, said a spokesman for the Staten Island district attorney’s office.

He pleaded not guilty.

Scorsese allegedly sold more than 60 glassines of heroin to the officer on three occasions in April, according to the complaint — twice out of the auto shop where he worked as a mechanic.

Two other people were arrested as well, including the owner of the Mr. Fix It Auto Shop, on 49 Elizabeth St., according to the complaint.