Marvel reveals ‘Phase 3’ films

Monday’s leak that Benedict Cumberbatch was close to being signed to play “Doctor Strange” was just the tip of the iceberg as Marvel Studios announced its “Phase 3” Tuesday at the El Capitan in Hollywood — with the help of stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans — including sequels and some classic characters making their cinematic debuts.

First-timers are “Black Panther,” an African superhero, with “42” star Chadwick Boseman starring; “Captain Marvel,” a cosmic female hero; the aforementioned “Doctor Strange,” though no mention was made of the British actor; and “Inhumans,” a race of powerful beings with ties to an alien race.

Of course, Marvel is also bringing on sequels, including new installments for “Captain America,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Thor” and an “Avengers” two-parter, “Infinity War.”

Phase 2 concludes next year with “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” coming out May 1, 2015, and “Ant-Man,” out July 17, 2015.