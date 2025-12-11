Actor who appeared in ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ struck and killed by SUV driver in Midtown Manhattan: cops

Actor Wendy Davis, also known as Wenne Alton Davis, who was killed by an SUV driver in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.

A 60-year-old woman and actor who appeared in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and other shows died this week after being struck by an SUV driver at a Midtown Manhattan intersection, police announced Thursday.

Police responded to a 911 call at 8:54 p.m. on Dec. 8 that a pedestrian, identified as Forest Hills resident Wendy Davis, had been struck at the intersection of West 53 Street and Broadway. Davis was hit by the 61-year-old male driver of a black 2023 Cadillac XT6.

Davis was an actor who went by the screen name Wenne Alton Davis, according to published reports. Her IMDb page features credits dating back to 2004, including “New Amsterdam” and “Blindspot,” as well as the 2011 film “Shame.”

The driver was going west in the left-hand lane on West 53rd Street and struck Davis when making a left-hand turn onto Broadway, cops said.

Davis experienced trauma to her head and body, police reported. EMS rushed her to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, according to police. The NYPD has yet to make an arrest and continues to investigate the incident.

There have been three crashes and four people injured at the intersection of West 53rd Street and Broadway over the past year, according to NYC Crash Mapper.